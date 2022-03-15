The Eagles announced that they’ve re-signed a pair of their players on Tuesday afternoon.

Wide receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere will be back with the team. The Eagles also confirmed that they have tendered guard Nate Herbig as a restricted free agent.

Ward was also on track for restricted free agency this offseason. Ward as a quarterback in college, but moved to wideout with the Eagles and has played 40 games over the last three seasons. He had 53 catches in 2020, but took on a smaller role in the offense last year and finished the year with seven catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

Chachere, who was set for exclusive rights free agency, played 16 games and made one start last season. He had 15 tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.

Eagles re-sign Greg Ward, Andre Chachere originally appeared on Pro Football Talk