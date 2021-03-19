Eagles sign free agent safety Anthony Harris to 1-year deal

Eagles sign former NFL interception leader to 1-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made their first big free agency splash Friday evening, agreeing with veteran safety Anthony Harris - the 2019 NFL interception leader on a one-year contract.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports the deal is worth $5 million.

The 29-year-old Harris, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2015, has spent his entire six-year career in Minnesota, playing in 81 games and starting 47, including 30 of 32 the last two years.

From 2015 through 2017, Harris worked with Vikings assistant defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, who is now the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Harris gives the Eagles immediate help at a position of desperate need.

With Jalen Mills now in New England and Rodney McLeod coming off a torn ACL suffered in December, the Eagles had only K’Von Wallace, Marcus Epps, Grayland Arnold and recently signed depth piece Andrew Adams at safety.

Harris and McLeod were teammates at Virginia in 2011.

With Harris penciled in as a starter, the Eagles are now set at two of four secondary positions with Darius Slay at CB1 and Harris at one of the safety spots.

Harris was primarily a backup and special teamer his first three seasons in the NFL. He started just seven games from 2015 through 2017 before becoming a starter in Week 8 of the 2018 season. He started 39 of the Vikings’ last 41 games.

Harris had a huge 2019 season, with six interceptions, tied with Tre’Davious White of the Bills and Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots for the NFL lead.

The last Eagle with six interceptions in a season was Brandon Boykin in 2013 and the last safety with six was Greg Jackson in 1994.

