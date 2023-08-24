Eagles re-sign Fred Johnson to two-year deal

The Eagles released offensive lineman Fred Johnson on Wednesday. It turns out that it was a procedural move.

The Eagles re-signed Johnson to a two-year deal after he cleared waivers Thursday, the team announced.

Johnson, who is competing for the swing tackle job, played 48 snaps in the first preseason game and 35 in the second. He should see plenty of snaps in the third preseason game, too.

Dennis Kelly, Jack Driscoll and Roderick Johnson also are options to play behind left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson signed to the team's practice squad in November and then signed a futures contract after the season.

He appeared in five games for the Bucs last year before joining the Eagles, and Johnson made 23 appearances for the Bengals over the previous three seasons.