Eagles sign former Ravens DT Willie Henry, release Joe Bachie

The Eagles added a veteran defensive tackle Tuesday, signing former Ravens fourth-round pick Willie Henry.

The 27-year-old Henry, 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, was originally the Ravens’ fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2016. He spent his rookie year with Baltimore on Injured Reserve and then played in 14 games for the Ravens in 2017, starting three, and had 3½ sacks, 11 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.

Since then, he’s played in only four games with no starts and has three tackles and one sack. In the last two years, he’s played in only one game, this past Nov. 29, for the 49ers against the Rams. He didn’t play on defense and got four snaps on special teams.

Henry’s last regular-season snaps on defense came in Week 7 of the 2018 season with the Ravens.

The 49ers released Henry late last season and he signed with the Texans’ practice squad, where he finished the season. He never got on the field for Houston.

Henry joins a crowded Eagles defensive tackle room led by starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave with Hassan Ridgeway, third-round rookie Milton Williams and rookie sixth-round pick Marlon Tuipulotu likely to be next on the depth chart.

To make room on the 90-man roster for Henry, the Eagles released linebacker Joe Bachie, one of 26 Eagles who made their NFL debut in 2020.

Bachie, 23, played in four games last year as an undrafted rookie practice squad call-up, getting 18 snaps on defense and 56 on special teams. He was credited with two tackles.

Bachie and Henry are both Cleveland natives.

