Eagles sign former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg

With three preseason games left to go, the Eagles have brought in another quarterback … and it's someone you're already familiar with.

The Eagles have signed former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg. Yes, that Christian Hackenberg.

Hackenberg, 23, was a second-round pick (51st overall) back in the 2016 draft, but his career was a disaster with the Jets and fizzled after two years. He was traded to the Raiders in May but was cut in June and cleared waivers. He's been a free agent since.

Bringing in Hackenberg might raise some eyebrows, but the signing has nothing to do with Carson Wentz or Nick Foles or even Nate Sudfeld, according to sources. The Eagles basically just want to get a closer look at Hackenberg. They view it as an opportunity to possibly develop a young quarterback whose career has never taken off.

Hackenberg is expected to be at practice Monday morning.

The Eagles have seen Hackenberg up close before. It didn't go well for the QB.

Christian Hackenberg vs. the Eagles in 2016 preseason game:



11-for-31, 54 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT returned 90 yards for a TD by Ed Reynolds.



— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 12, 2018

In order to make room for Hackenberg, the Eagles waived/injured rookie offensive lineman Ian Park. That means the Eagles have a whopping five quarterbacks on their 90-man roster right now.

That said, the signing certainly doesn't bode well for fourth-stringer Joe Callahan, who is still on the roster but has to feel uneasy about staying there for the rest of training camp.

In three years at Penn State, Hackenberg put up 8,000 passing yards with 48 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

He was a good college player, but his NFL career has been wildly disappointing. He's been active for just a few NFL games and has never played in a regular season game.

It seems very unlikely, barring a trade or injury, Hackenberg will be able to crack the Eagles' 53-man roster, but the Eagles feel confident in their ability to develop young quarterbacks.

If they get something out of this kid, it would be pretty amazing.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank contributed to this story.

