Eagles sign former Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh has returned to the NFL. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing Suh to a one-year deal.

Suh is a Nebraska legend. In 2009, he recorded 85 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 12.0 sacks for the Cornhuskers en route to being named the AP College Football Player of the Year. He remains the only defensive player to ever win the award. He has had a prolific NFL career, as well. He is a five-time All-Pro, and he was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Suh last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He started all 17 games and recorded 27 combined tackles and six sacks.

Suh is joining a Super Bowl contender in the Eagles, who are off to a blazing 8-1 start. The Eagles have two other former Cornhuskers on their roster: center Cam Jurgens and tight end Jack Stoll.

The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent. They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done. pic.twitter.com/0Egc4V8Hiu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022

Here are some social media reactions to the news.

🦅 — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) November 17, 2022

My guy!!! We back at it✊🏽 https://t.co/UMQEuq5QJJ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 17, 2022

Welcome to Philly !!!!! https://t.co/KwpjzBOS8B — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) November 17, 2022

Bro bro you kno I love this Sh….. welcome to the hometown .. sending you a welcome package from SHADY MCCOY https://t.co/pvnEfLxThT — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) November 17, 2022

