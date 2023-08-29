Eagles sign former Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, the latter team announced Monday.

Rodgers Sr. was the subject of one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team this offseason when he was suspended indefinitely for at least the entire 2023 season due to violations of the league’s gambling policy.

The team swiftly released Rodgers Sr. after the league’s investigation and punishment were concluded. With roster cuts coming down Tuesday, the Eagles made a move to add to add the former sixth-round pick.

Eagles have signed CB Isaiah Rodgers, who was subsequently placed on the Reserve/Suspended list and Waived DT Noah Elliss with an injury settlement. pic.twitter.com/ArE3Iew44W — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2023

Though former Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon is no longer the defensive coordinator with the Eagles—he’s now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals—Rodgers Sr. will have a familiar face in the building under head coach Nick Sirianni. They shared Rodgers Sr.’s rookie season together with the Colts in 2020.

The UMass product will spend the season on the reserve/suspended list for the 2023 season and will be eligible to apply for reinstatement once the regular season has concluded.

While the Colts move on with their trio of young cornerbacks, along with other intriguing names in the room, Rodgers Sr. will get a shot at redemption with one of the best teams in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire