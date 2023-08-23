Eagles sign a former 6th-round WR ahead of preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday signed receiver Freddie Swain ahead of the final preseason game on Thursday night.

Swain, 25, was drafted by the Seahawks in the sixth round back in 2020 out of Florida. While Swain was with the Gators, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was on the Florida coaching staff.

Swain is obviously an extreme long shot to make the Eagles’ roster, but he at least has one game to impress the coaching staff and perhaps earn a spot on the practice squad. If nothing else, it’s an opportunity for him to put out some good tape for his next job.

In his NFL career, Swain has played in 37 games with 10 starts. His best season came with the Seahawks in 2021, when he had 25 catches for 343 yards and 4 touchdowns. Swain played in four games in 2022; three with the Broncos and one with the Dolphins. Miami waived Swain earlier this month.

Swain’s best college season came as a senior in 2019, when he had 38 catches for 517 yards and 7 touchdowns. That was Johnson’s final year as the Gators’ quarterbacks coach before being promoted to OC in 2020. Johnson joined Nick Sirianni’s staff in Philly in 2021.

While in college, Swain was also teammates with Eagles receiver Tyrie Cleveland, who is now on IR after being waived/injured following a scary injury in the second preseason game that resulted in a neck sprain and concussion.

The Eagles host the Colts at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the preseason finale and must have their roster reduced from 90 to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

