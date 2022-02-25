Eagles sign former 4th-round DT Renell Wren

Eagles sign former 4th-round defensive tackle with upside originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made a move on Friday, signing veteran defensive tackle Renell Wren, according to Wren’s agent.

Wren, 26, was taken in the fourth round in 2019 by the Bengals out of Arizona State. In his rookie season, Wren played in 11 games with 2 starts and had 8 tackles.

But then Wren missed his entire second NFL season after suffering at right quad injury in August of 2020.

Wren returned in 2021 and spent the season on the Bengals’ practice squad. He was called up late in the season and played just one game.

While Wren hasn’t played much he has some obvious tools, starting with his size. At 6-5, 318 pounds, Wren is a physically imposing interior lineman. He primarily played nose tackle at Arizona State but the Bengals used him at a few different positions during his rookie season.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Back in 2019, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Wren a 3-4th round grade:

“Enticing prospect offering size, strength and athleticism to entice NFL general managers who covet elite traits over college production. Wren's play was uneven while aligned on the nose in 2018, but he should benefit from a move to defensive tackle in an odd or even front as a pro. The cheat code in unlocking his ability and production might rest in a team's ability to correct his hands and feet while improving recognition. With all things considered, ‘boom or bust’ might be an appropriate tag for him.”

Wren will join a position group in Philadelphia that already includes Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipuloto and Marvin Wilson. Veteran Hassan Ridgeway will become a free agent at the start of the new league year.

It seems like Wren is a long shot to make the roster, but he’ll have a chance to impress Eagles coaches this spring and summer.