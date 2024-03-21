Eagles sign former 2nd-round pick as they search for receiver depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles added potential wide receiver depth Thursday, signing one-time Colts 2nd-round pick Parris Campbell to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Terms of the deal aren’t yet available, but it’s certainly a low-cost deal that doesn’t guarantee Campbell a roster spot but will allow him to compete in training camp and look for a new NFL home.

The 26-year-old Campbell, the 59th player taken in 2019, has had a very disappointing career, with just 117 catches for 1,087 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons.

He was limited to just 15 games his first three seasons – broken foot in 2019, knee injury in 2020, abdominal and foot injuries in 2021 – but finally played a full season in 2022 and had career highs with 63 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

He signed a one-year, $4.7 million free agency deal with the Giants a year ago this week but caught just 20 passes for 104 yards in his one year in North Jersey and finished the season inactive the last five weeks of the season.

The Eagles had narrowed their 2nd-round receiver down to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside or Campbell in that 2019 draft. They wound up taking JJAW 57th, two picks before the Colts drafted Campbell. Arcega-Whiteside caught just 16 passes in three NFL seasons and hasn't played since 2021. The Titans took A.J. Brown earlier in the second round at No. 51. The 49ers selected D.K. Metcalf 64th, after Arcega-Whiteside and Campbell had been taken.

Like the addition of DeVante Parker, this is a low-risk addition of a one-time high draft pick who’s had a disappointing career and could either give the Eagles some receiving depth behind Brown and DeVonta Smith or not make the team.

Among 69 active receivers who’ve played in at least 20 games, Campbell’s career average of 24.7 yards per game ranks 55th.

Campbell has never had more than 76 yards in an NFL game. One of his better career games came in 2022 against the Eagles, when he caught five passes for 67 yards in a loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The two longest catches of his career were a 51-yard TD from Carson Wentz in a win over the Texans at Lucas Oil in 2021 and a 49-yarder from Nick Foles in a loss to the Giants at MetLife on the last day of the 2022 season.

With Quez Watkins, Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus all hitting free agency, the Eagles’ only returning receivers from 2023 are Brown, Smith and punt returner Britain Covey. Shaquan Davis, Jacob Harris, Griffin Hebert and Joseph Ngata are here on futures deals.

Since the start of free agency, the Eagles have added running back Saquon Barkley, edge rusher Bryce Huff, linebackers Zack Baun, Owen Burks and Devin White, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, center Matt Hennessy, quarterback Kenny Pickett and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher along with Parker and Campbell.

