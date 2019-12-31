Eagles sign Elijah Holyfield, place Daeshon Hall on IR

The Eagles would like to knock the Seahawks out of the playoffs on Sunday and they’ve added a running back with some family history of knockouts to the roster for the game.

The team announced the signing of running back Elijah Holyfield on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive end Daeshon Hall was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL last Sunday.

Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield. He went undrafted after running for 1,018 yards at Georgia last season and spent time on the Panthers practice squad after failing to make their team out of camp.

The move comes after Miles Sanders hurt his ankle in Week 17. Word on Monday was that Sanders avoided a serious injury, but Holyfield helps ensure the Eagles will have enough depth in the backfield in the event his injury turns out to be the real deal.