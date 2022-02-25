Eagles sign DT Renell Wren
- Renell WrenAmerican football defensive tackle
Congrats to @Renell_Wren for signing with the @Eagles @PrioritySports @TonyPauline pic.twitter.com/DSuWFv5hhx
— Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) February 25, 2022
Howie Roseman loves to develop young players and a raw defensive tackle could help to fill the void left by Hassan Ridgeway, who’ll test free agency.
According to agent Kenny Zuckerman, the Eagles have signed defensive tackle Renell Wren to a reserves/futures contract.
A massive player who is listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Wren played in one game last season and 11 games in 2019.
Wren was selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Arizona State. He missed the entire 2020 season due to injury and spent the 2021 season on the club’s practice squad.
