Eagles to sign DT Kobe Smith

Former #Bucs DT Kobe Smith is signing with the #Eagles, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2022

The Eagles love to add depth in the trenches, and as the team reports for training camp, they’ve signed a former Super Bowl champion.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that former Buccaneers defensive tackle Kobe Smith is signing with Philadelphia, and he’ll be the eighth defensive tackle on the roster as practice begins on Wednesday.

Smith played college football at South Carolina and signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 draft.

After spending less than an entire season with the Titans, Smith spent the past two years on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

