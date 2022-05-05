Eagles sign DT Jordan Davis to a four-year, $17 million rookie deal

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles 2022 first-round pick is on the board, as Adam Schefter is reporting that Jordan Davis signed his four-year, $17 million rookie deal, with almost $10 million guaranteed at signing.

A four-year starter and All-American at Georgia as a Senior, the 6-foot-6, 341-pound Davis logged 91 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks during his Bulldogs career, and he’ll be called upon to bring his stout run-stuffing ability to the Eagles.

List

Eagles interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy for a position in scouting department

List

Eagles reload at key positions in early 2023 NFL mock drafts

List

Eagles to hold rookie minicamp May 6-7

Related

Watch: A.J. Brown running routes for the first time as a member of the Eagles

Eagles to host inaugural girls high school Flag Football Championships on May 7

Eagles CB Darius Slay expecting big things from Marcus Epps

Eagles part ways with three staffers from the scouting department amid front-office restructure

Report: Eagles fire director of scouting operations Casey Weidl

Recommended Stories