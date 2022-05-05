Eagles sign DT Jordan Davis to a four-year, $17 million rookie deal

Another deal for another 2022 first-round pick is done: Eagles’ first-round pick Jordan Davis signed his four-year, fully guaranteed $17 million deal that includes a $9.55M signing bonus, per source. Devonte Wyatt and Davis, college teammates, both get deals done the same day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2022

The Eagles 2022 first-round pick is on the board, as Adam Schefter is reporting that Jordan Davis signed his four-year, $17 million rookie deal, with almost $10 million guaranteed at signing.

A four-year starter and All-American at Georgia as a Senior, the 6-foot-6, 341-pound Davis logged 91 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks during his Bulldogs career, and he’ll be called upon to bring his stout run-stuffing ability to the Eagles.

