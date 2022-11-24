Eagles sign DT Anthony Rush to the practice squad

Practice squad: Eagles have signed DT Anthony Rush. pic.twitter.com/EaxEVu2p2V — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2022

The Eagles made a Thanksgiving morning announcement, signing defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the 16-man practice squad.

Rush signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has also played for the Oakland Raiders, Seattle, and Green Bay Packers.

A run-stuffing nose tackle, Rush played 266 snaps between the Falcons and Titans last season.

List

7 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 12 slate of games

List

NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

List

What we learned from the Eagles' win over the Colts

List

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints win over the Rams

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire