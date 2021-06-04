Eagles sign draft picks Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson

Eagles sign 3 more of their 2021 draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Friday afternoon announced that they’ve signed three more of their draft picks, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson, and Patrick Johnson.

This comes a day after the Eagles signed four picks, including first-rounder DeVonta Smith.

The only draft picks left to sign are second-rounder Landon Dickerson and sixth-rounder JaCoby Stevens. I didn’t see either at practice on Friday, so perhaps they simply weren’t in the building on Friday to put ink to paper.

Here’s an update of the Eagles’ nine-man class:

1-10: DeVonta Smith: Signed

2-37: Landon Dickerson: Not signed

3-73: Milton Williams: Signed

4-123: Zech McPhearson: Signed

5-150: Kenneth Gainwell: Signed

6-189: Marlon Tuipulotu: Signed

6-191: Tarron Jackson: Signed

6-224: JaCoby Stevens: Not signed

7-234: Patrick Johnson: Signed

Getting draft picks signed has been very easy over the last decade thanks to slotted pay. The days of rookie holdouts are long gone.

The reason these Eagles draft picks are beginning to sign now is because the Eagles freed up $4 million after June 1 after shedding the $2 million base salaries that were still associated with Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson.

Before they began to sign their draft picks, the Eagles had just under $8.3 million in salary cap space available. Based on OverTheCap’s estimated salary cap figures, it’ll cost the Eagles around $3.6 million in cap space to sign their picks. Because of the top-51 rule in the offseason, not every draft pick will count against the cap.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube