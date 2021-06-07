Eagles’ sign draft pick JaCoby Stevens, just Landon Dickerson remains

Eagles sign another draft pick, just 1 left unsigned originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Monday afternoon announced that they have signed sixth-round linebacker JaCoby Stevens from LSU.

With Stevens now under contract, the Eagles have signed eight of their nine draft picks from 2021. Just second-round pick Landon Dickerson is yet to sign.

Here’s an updated look:

1-10: DeVonta Smith: Signed

2-37: Landon Dickerson: Not signed

3-73: Milton Williams: Signed

4-123: Zech McPhearson: Signed

5-150: Kenneth Gainwell: Signed

6-189: Marlon Tuipulotu: Signed

6-191: Tarron Jackson: Signed

6-224: JaCoby Stevens: Signed

7-234: Patrick Johnson: Signed

Getting draft picks signed has been much easier in the last decade thanks to slotted pay as defined by the CBA. There are no more rookie holdouts.

The Eagles began to sign their rookie last week after they gained $4 million in salary cap space after June 1. Before they began to sign these rookies, the Eagles had $8.3 million in cap space.

Based on OverTheCap’s estimates, it’ll cost the Eagles around $3.6 million in cap space to sign their rookie class. Not all of them will count toward the cap in the offseason because of the top-51 rule.

OTC estimates the value of Stevens’ four-year rookie contract at just over $3.6 million with a base salary of $660,000 and a cap hit of $692,677 in his rookie season.

Stevens was listed as a safety at LSU but is listed as a linebacker with the Eagles. Regardless of title, he’ll likely fill some sort of hybrid role in Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

