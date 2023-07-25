Eagles sign Deon Cain after workouts with three receivers, including N'Keal Harry

The Eagles worked out seven players Tuesday, including receivers Dean Cain, N'Keal Harry and JaVonta Payton. They signed one of them.

The USFL announced that the Eagles have signed Cain.

Cain, 26, was on the Eagles’ practice squad for parts of the past two seasons and was a standout in the team's 2022 training camp.

Cain's history with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni dates to 2018 in Indianapolis. The Colts drafted Cain in the sixth round that year, which was Sirianni's first as the offensive coordinator.

In 15 career NFL games, Cain has nine catches for 124 yards. He has not seen action in the regular season since 2020 with the Steelers.

He played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL this spring and earned MVP honors in the league championship game. Cain caught four passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns and finished with 172 all-purpose yards in the 28-12 victory.