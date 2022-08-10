Eagles sign DeAndre Torrey

Free agent running back DeAndre Torrey worked out for the Eagles on Wednesday morning and signed with them this afternoon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Eagles went into the day with five running backs on their roster, but two are injured. Kenneth Gainwell has a hip injury, and Boston Scott remains out of practice as he recovers from a concussion.

Starter Miles Sanders isn’t expected to play much, if at all, in the preseason opener against the Jets on Friday. That leaves Jason Huntley and undrafted free agent Kennedy Brooks to handle the running back duties in the game.

Torrey rushed for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns last season at the University of North Texas.

