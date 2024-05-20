Eagles sign DB Cooper DeJean to rookie deal

The Eagles are beginning OTAs on Monday, and as the team prepares to take the field, they have just one unsigned 2024 NFL draft pick after signing Cooper DeJean to his rookie deal.

The move leaves only first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell unsigned, giving DeJean the chance to play and carve out a role in Vic Fangio’s versatile defensive scheme.

The Eagles took Cooper DeJean in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft after trading up with Washington.

DeJean can play corner or safety and is a special team Swiss Army Knife, who is an elite athlete with dynamic speed and flair for the dramatic.

