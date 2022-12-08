Eagles sign DB Andre Chachere to the practice squad

Eagles have signed S Andre Chachere to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/oYw9RsmJYr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2022

The Eagles have re-signed Andre Chachere to the practice squad after waiving the versatile safety on Wednesday.

Now in his second year with the Eagles, the versatile defensive back saw time in seven games this season, playing mostly special teams snaps. During the 2021 season, he played 322 special teams snaps, the second most on the team.

