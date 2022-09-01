Eagles signing Davion Taylor to the practice squad

Linebacker Davion Taylor cleared waivers and is signing to the Eagles' practice squad, per source. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 1, 2022

The Eagles are bringing Davion Taylor back into the fold, signing the linebacker to their 16-man practice squad after claiming running back Trey Sermon.

Philadelphia released Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints.

Taylor started six games in 2021 before suffering an injury, and he returned to a loaded linebacker group in 2022 and struggled throughout this preseason.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire