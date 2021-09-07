Eagles sign cornerback Mac McCain off Broncos' practice squad

Eagles add another cornerback to 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles filled the final spot on their 53-man roster Tuesday by signing cornerback Mac McCain from the Broncos’ practice squad.

Franklin “Mac” McCain III, an undrafted rookie from North Carolina A&T, spent training camp with the Broncos before getting released on the final cut-down. The Broncos then signed him to their practice squad before the Eagles poached him on Tuesday.

McCain is the second cornerback the Eagles have added to their active roster since final cuts. They claimed Andre Chachere off waivers from the Colts on Thursday.

The Eagles had five corners on their initial 53-man roster — starters Darius Slay and Steve Nelson, plus slot Avonte Maddox, rookie Zech McPhearson and undrafted Josiah Scott. But Scott went on Injured Reserve last week with a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason finale against the Jets.

With Chachere and McCain on the 53, the Eagles now have six corners on the roster but three of them — Chachere, McPhearson and McCain — have never played an NFL regular-season snap.

The Eagles were sitting on 52 players on the active roster after claiming Chachere and placing Jack Driscoll, Tyree Jackson and Scott on IR.

The 6-foot, 175-pound McCain was a three-year starter for North Carolina A&T, where he had eight interceptions, 113 tackles and 30 pass knockdowns from 2017 through 2019. He returned two of the interceptions 100 yards for touchdowns.

Because the Eagles signed McCain from another team’s practice squad, they must keep him on the roster for at least three weeks (or pay him for up to three weeks).

With a rookie minimum salary of $660,000, that amounts to at least $110,000 for the 23-year-old McCain.

The Eagles also have two cornerbacks on the practice squad — fourth-year veteran Craig James and second-year pro Michael Jacquet.