The Eagles didn’t tender running back Corey Clement as a restricted free agent, but they are bringing him back.

Clement, 25, has signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, the team announced Wednesday.

Clement originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He played a big part in their Super Bowl victory over the Patriots with four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

He played only three offensive snaps and 59 on special teams in four games last season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

In his three seasons, Clement has 174 touches for 895 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 18 kickoff returns for 455 yards.

Eagles sign Corey Clement to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk