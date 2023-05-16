Eagles sign Charleston Rambo

Wide receiver Charleston Rambo impressed the Eagles during a minicamp tryout.

The Eagles announced Rambo’s signing on Tuesday. They waived tackle Jarrid Williams in a corresponding move.

Rambo played at Oklahoma and Miami in college before going undrafted last year. He signed with the Panthers, but failed to make the team out of training camp. He went on to play for the Orlando Guardians in the XFL this spring and got his shot with the Eagles after catching 35 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

Rambo will vie for a spot in a receiving corps that includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tyrie Cleveland, Greg Ward, and Britain Covey.

