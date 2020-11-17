Eagles sign CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad to the active roster
The Philadelphia Eagles are struggling at the cornerback position and have a couple of open roster spots so the team announced that undrafted rookie cornerback Michael Jacquet has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad to the active roster and signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Wv7bvm79rE
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2020
A rookie free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette, Jacquet was called up from the practice squad to the active roster in each of the past two games. In the Week 8 win over Dallas, Jacquet played 30 snaps on defense in his NFL debut.
The Eagles had an opening on the roster at the position after placing cornerback Craig James on Injured Reserve on Monday with a shoulder injury.
