Eagles sign CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos practice squad

Roster Move: Eagles have signed CB Mac McCain from Denver’s practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/Md6yA3qBX7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2021

With the Eagles needing more cornerback depth on the roster, the Birds are signing cornerback Mac McCain off of the Denver Broncos practice squad.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina A&T, the 6-foot, 175-pound McCain started all 29 games he played in over three seasons with the Aggies.