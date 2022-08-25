Eagles re-sign CB Josh Blackwell

Eagles have re-signed CB Josh Blackwell. pic.twitter.com/daRaeGq6rr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2022

The Eagles have re-signed cornerback Josh Blackwell almost 48 hours after including the undrafted free agent in the team’s second round of roster cuts.

Blackwell played the least amount of snaps (11) out of all the players on the roster bubble, and like Mac McCain and Kary Vincent Jr., all three have lost snaps to undrafted rookie Josh Jobe.

Blackwell will now rejoin the Eagles in Miami for Saturday’s final preseason matchup of the summer.

