Eagles sign CB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad

The #Eagles are signing CB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad, per agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. Former undrafted free agent for the #Jets. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 31, 2022

According to Mike Garafalo, the Eagles are adding to the secondary, signing cornerback Javelin Guidry to the 16-man practice squad.

Guidry recorded 48 tackles in 2021, with three passes defended with 13 starts. He totaled 70 tackles in 28 games over two seasons with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020.

Scott was carted off from Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh with an ankle injury, and he’ll likely miss time.

List

National reactions: Eagles move to 7-0 after 35-13 win over Steelers

List

NFC East standings ahead of Week 9

List

Studs and duds from Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers

Related

Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets a random drug test after 3 TD performance vs. Steelers Eagles DT Jordan Davis could miss time after suffering high ankle sprain in win over Steelers Watch: Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'Mossed' Steelers Ahkello Witherspoon for 3rd TD of 1st half Jalen Hurts has high praise for Steelers playmaker Minkah Fitzpatrick

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire