Eagles sign CB Jameson Houston to the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are always looking for help at the cornerback position and on Wednesday, they signed a former teammate of Grayland Arnold to the practice squad.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed CB Jameson Houston to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/F5A3Ip6X9A — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2020

Houston played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor, starting all 14 games last season as a senior. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention honoree and first-team academic All-Big 12. Houston signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent but was waived on Aug. 10.

He then spent some time with the Carolina Panthers before being waived in early September.