Eagles sign Britain Covey to active roster, elevate Andre Chachere

Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster.

Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.

All season, the Eagles have had a roster spot open on their 53-man roster. And now they’ve finally used it for Covey.

While Covey was an electric return man at Utah, his NFL career hasn’t gotten off to a great start. He’s averaged just 6.1 yards per return and muffed a punt return again the Commanders last week. But he has a good track record as a returner and the Eagles think highly of him in that role.

“I think Britain’s done a really good job,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “I think Britain, first three weeks in the NFL against some real dudes, you actually feel the real speed of some guys. This isn’t the third or the second preseason game or in practice. You have guys that I believe, [Minnesota Vikings CB] Kris Boyd is one of the best gunners in the league, [Washington Commanders S] Percy Butler is a really good gunner. And all those guys in Detroit, you start feeling some real speed out there.

“But he's done a good job in terms of protecting the ball. Once again, I know he muffed that ball right there, we can't have any situation where the ball is on the ground. Besides that, he's putting his foot on the ground, getting yards right there. Hopefully he keeps keeping his momentum, we're blocking better for him, and one of those 12 yards springs for something bigger.”

Covey even went back as a kick returner last week, so that could be a responsibility of his going forward.

In addition to signing Covey to the active roster, the Eagles also elevated Andre Chachere for this game. Chachere is a safety and special teams ace.

That’s notable in this game because nickel corner Avonte Maddox is out with an ankle injury.