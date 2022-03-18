Eagles re-sign Anthony Harris to a 1-year deal

Strong safety Anthony Harris, the former Vikings’ franchise player who spent last season with the Eagles, is returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

The Eagles just re-signed one of their own, agreeing to a one-year deal with safety, Anthony Harris.

A leader in the secondary, Harris finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, two for loss, three passes defensed, and an interception.

