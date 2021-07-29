Eagles sign Andre Patton

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Eagles added players on both sides of the ball on Thursday.

While confirming the previously reported signing of defensive back Obi Melifonwu, the Eagles also announced that they have signed wide receiver Andre Patton to their 90-man roster.

Patton signed with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2017 and spent his first two NFL seasons on their practice squad. He made his regular season debut in 2019 and went on to play 13 games for the team.

Patton had six catches for 56 yards while playing 48 percent of the offensive snaps. He also had two tackles on special teams, but got cut in August and didn’t see any game action during subsequent stints with the Cardinals and Dolphins.

The Eagles had space on the roster for both pickups, so there were no corresponding moves included in the announcements.

Eagles sign Andre Patton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

