Eagles sign Andre Chachere to roster, Fred Johnson to practice squad

Eagles finally add special teams stud to 53-man roster

The Eagles on Tuesday signed defensive back and special teams ace Andre Chachere to their 53-man roster.

Chachere, 26, had already been elevated three times this season so if the Eagles wanted him to play for them again, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Three is the maximum elevations for a practice squad player per season.

While he hasn’t played a snap on defense this season, Chachere has played a combined 50 special teams snaps against the Jaguars, Cardinals and Cowboys before the bye week.

To replace Chachere, the Eagles signed 25-year-old offensive lineman Fred Johnson to their practice squad. The Florida product has played a total of 28 games in the NFL with 8 starts. He’s played previously for the Bengals and Buccaneers.

The spot Chachere takes on the 53-man roster was created when the Eagles placed defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve on Nov. 2. Davis has a high ankle sprain and is expected back at some point this season.

But Davis will be out for at least three more weeks as he recovers. Once he’s able to return from that injury, the Eagles will have a decision to make. Until then, they’ll hope Chachere will be able to bolster their special teams units.

Chachere will also provide some depth on defense. He played safety and even a little bit of nickel corner during training camp. The Eagles were without reserve defensive back and special teamer Josiah Scott (ankle) against the Texans so Chachere should help fill the void.

