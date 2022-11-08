Eagles sign S Andre Chachere to the active roster

Eagles have signed S Andre Chachere to the active roster and signed T Fred Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/99qCTekOqN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 8, 2022

After elevating him from the practice squad three times, the Eagles signed second-year safety Andre Chachere to the active roster on Tuesday.

The matchup against the Cowboys was the final time the Eagles could elevate him.

Chachere has played 50 special teams snaps so far this season after he finished the 2021 season with the second-most special teams snaps on the team.

