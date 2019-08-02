Eagles sign Alex Ellis, waive Joey Alfieri

The Eagles closed out the week by making a change to their roster.

They’ve signed tight end Alex Ellis to their 90-man roster. In addition to signing Ellis, the Eagles also announced that they’ve waived linebacker Joey Alfieri.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ellis spent last season with the Chiefs and appeared in two games. He caught three passes for 11 yards in six appearances with the Jaguars during the 2018 season.

Alfieri signed with the Eagles after going undrafted in April. He played at Stanford in college.

The Eagles have also agreed to terms with safety Johnathan Cyprien, but they have yet to officially announce the move. Ellis’s arrival keeps the roster at 90 players, so they’ll need to drop someone once they do formalize Cyprien’s arrival.