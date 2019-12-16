Eagles re-sign Alex Ellis to practice squad, release Scott Orndoff

The Eagles on Monday flip-flopped practice squad tight ends, re-signing Alex Ellis and releasing Scott Orndoff.

Ellis actually had a brief stint on the 53-man roster and a couple stays on the practice squad earlier this year before getting hurt.

The Eagles initially signed Ellis on Aug. 2 and waived him as part of final cuts even though he had a promising training camp. In the preseason game against the Ravens he caught a touchdown pass from Josh McCown, and in the preseason game a week later against the Jets he had two catches for 14 yards.

Ellis signed to the practice squad immediately after he cleared waivers and then got a promotion onto the active roster on Sept. 6, when Cre'Von LeBlanc went onto Injured Reserve.

He played in the opener against the Redskins, then was promptly released again and re-signed to the practice. A week later he was back on the 53 and played against the Lions and Packers. On Oct. 4, he was waived/injured.

Ellis, who played college football at Tennessee, played 62 snaps on special teams and six on offense in his three games without recording a catch.

He also played six games with the Jaguars in 2016 and two with the Chiefs in 2018. He had three catches from Blake Bortles with the Jaguars in 2016, his only career receptions.

Orndoff, who played at Pitt, joined the Eagles' practice squad on Oct. 27. He turned 26 on Monday, the day he was released.

Orndoff has previously had stints with the Steelers, Lions, Bengal and Jaguars, the Orlando Apollos of the AAF and the Buccaneers.





