Eagles sign 3 players as training camp opens

The Philadelphia Eagles added three more players to the roster as training camp gets underway on Wednesday morning.

Before the first practice, the Birds announced the signing of tight end Jaden Graham, wide receiver Lance Lenoir, and center Cameron Tom.

Philadelphia also placed three players on the PUP list, as well as releasing rookie offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.

TE Jaeden Graham

A 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end who played college football at Yale, Graham began his NFL career in Atlanta, signing with the Falcons following the 2018 draft.

During his time with Atlanta, Graham recorded 12 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown on 15 total targets. He played all 32 games during the Falcons’ 2019 and 2020 campaigns. He suffered a torn ACL last August, sidelining him for the entire 2021 season.

Graham will wear No. 46.

C Cameron Tom

Tom began his NFL career in 2017 in New Orleans, spending most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Saints’ practice squad before suffering an injury in 2019. Cameron signed with Miami in 2021, splitting time between the practice squad and the active roster. Tom will wear number 66.

WR Lance Lenoir

A journeyman wide receiver, the 27-year-old, 6-foot, 201-pound wide receiver began his NFL career in Dallas, spending most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Cowboys’ practice squad. Lenoir suffered a knee injury in August 2019 and spent the following season on Injured Reserve.

In 2020, Lenoir spent part of the season with Seattle’s practice squad, and in 2021, he signed with Buffalo through Training Camp.

Most recently, he played spring football with the USFL Michigan Panthers, leading the team with 52 receptions and 484 receiving yards. Lenoir will wear number 34.

