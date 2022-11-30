Eagles sign 3 players to the practice squad; Release DT Marvin Wilson

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

After releasing Kennedy Brooks and Roderick Johnson, the Eagles have signed three players to the 16-man practice squad.

Philadelphia signed wide receiver Auden Tate, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, and offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad, and opened the 21- day practice window for defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The Eagles also released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

