Eagles sign 3 players to the practice squad; Release DT Marvin Wilson
Eagles have released Marvin Wilson from the practice squad, signed WR Auden Tate, WR Kawaan Baker and OL Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad, and opened the 21- day practice window for DT Jordan Davis. pic.twitter.com/Vxk6H8iLLI
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2022
After releasing Kennedy Brooks and Roderick Johnson, the Eagles have signed three players to the 16-man practice squad.
Philadelphia signed wide receiver Auden Tate, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, and offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad, and opened the 21- day practice window for defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
The Eagles also released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad.