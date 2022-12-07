Eagles sign 2 players to the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles made some more roster moves on Wednesday, opening the 21-day practice window for slot cornerback Åvonte Maddox.

The team also signed offensive tackle Roderick Johnson and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson to the practice squad ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Giants.

Maddox has been on injured reserve since November 14 due to a hamstring injury.

Maddox recorded 27 tackles and 1 interception through six games before he was sidelined due to injury.

