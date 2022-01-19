Eagles sign 11 players to Reserve/Futures contracts

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their 2021 season, which resulted in a 9-8 record in the NFC East and a postseason playoff berth.

Now the Eagles face an offseason with a ton of questions and a ton of excitement due to their three first-round picks.

Philadelphia signed 11 players that finished the season on their practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Monday. Eight of the 11 players the Eagles signed appeared in at least one regular-season game last year.

Here’s your reserves/futures list.

G/T Kayode Awosika

A rookie free agent out of Buffalo, Awosika made his NFL debut in the regular-season finale against the Cowboys and played 43 snaps. He’ll be a player to watch this offseason.

WR Deon Cain

A former sixth-round pick of the Colts in 2019, Cain was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad on October 18 and finished the season with the team.

LB Christian Elliss

A rookie free agent signed by the Vikings out of Idaho, Elliss made his NFL debut in the regular-season finale against the Cowboys and posted two tackles in seven snaps.

CB Craig James

The cornerback spent his third year with the Eagles in 2021.

DE Matt Leo

An Australian native who originally joined the Eagles in 2020 through the NFL International Player Pathway Program. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Leo played college football at Iowa State (29 games). 2021 marked his second year on the team’s practice squad.

DE Cameron Malveaux

Malveaux was elevated by the Eagles for each of the final four games this past season, including playoffs. He played 66 snaps on defense in the regular season and another 15 in the playoffs, notching four total tackles.

S Jared Mayden

Like Malveaux, Mayden was called up for four regular-season games this year, logging five tackles and another one on special teams.

CB Mac McCain

McCain was on the active roster and the practice squad for both the Eagles and the Broncos in his rookie season out of North Carolina A&T. He played in two games for the Eagles, registering two tackles.

LB JaCoby Stevens

The former LSU safety converted to linebacker, playing in the final two regular-season games, making his first career start in Week 18 against Dallas.

TE Noah Togiai

Originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Eagles in 2020. Togiai was claimed by the Colts where he played in four games as a rookie. He returned to Philadelphia on October 11 and made his Eagles debut in the regular-season finale against Dallas.

DT Marvin Wilson

The former FSU star spent the entire season on the Eagles’ practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 18 against the Cowboys and totaled four tackles in 19 snaps.

