Eagles shrug off Micah Parsons’ comments about Jalen Hurts

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made some minor waves this week when he seemingly discounted Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy.

A guest on Von Miller’s The Voncast, Parsons tried to tread lightly but intimated that Hurts isn’t a legitimate MVP candidate this season because so much of the Eagles’ offensive success is dependent on “system and team.”

As far as bulletin board material, this isn’t exactly scathing. But the subtle diss from a Cowboy did get quite a reaction from some Eagles fans.

Inside the Eagles’ locker room, though, that sound bite was met with a collective shrug of the shoulders.

“We’re worried about the Bears right now,” Hurts said.

OK, well you weren’t expecting Hurts to bring the fire, right? He’s always so poised and he’s the last person you’d expect to that rat poison bother him.

But that was pretty much the reaction from most of his teammates too. Even from the guy who protects his blindside.

“Yeah, I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate,” Jordan Mailata said. “Worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week too.”

The Cowboys this weekend play in Jacksonville and the Eagles play in Chicago.

Next week, they’ll play their second matchup against each other at AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve.

“That’s what he’s supposed to say,” Brandon Graham responded with a laugh. “Because I would say the same thing. It’s all good. We gotta keep proving it. That’s all he’s telling us is ‘Jalen keep proving it.’ Because people don’t believe in you. They didn’t believe in the beginning. Just keep being who you are, don’t buy into it. But I’m going to say that part. He plays with the Cowboys so that’s what he’s going to say.”

On Wednesday morning, head coach Nick Sirianni said he was not familiar with the clip, saying the Eagles were worried about “the Bears and the Bears only.”

Why was Parsons even talking about Hurts?

“Probably because he was asked by Von for the podcast,” Johnson said. “Ultimately, Jalen is having a great year, we have a great team. I don’t know if there’s any ill-will towards us. But the media will make a big thing out of it. We got Chicago this week and them next week. Everything will take care of itself.”

