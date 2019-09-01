Eagles' short-lived experiment with Army tackle already over

That was a short-lived experiment with offensive lineman Brett Toth.

The Eagles brought in the former Army offensive tackle last month after he received a military waiver, but they released him at final cuts this weekend. Now he's reportedly heading to Arizona, claimed by the Cardinals.

Cardinals claimed former Eagles' OT Brett Toth, per source. Toth gets to continue to chase his dream in Arizona, which has the Fort Huachuca Army Base in Cochise, AZ. Toth can serve the Cardinals and the military. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

The Eagles presumably would have wanted to sign Toth to their practice squad, but now they won't have the chance. The Eagles weren't willing to burn a roster spot on the long-range project, but the Cardinals will have to - at least for a little while.

And the Eagles expect to compete for a Super Bowl this year, while the Cardinals are in rebuild mode. So it makes sense that Arizona would be more willing to use a roster spot on him.

Remember, Toth was away from football for a year after he left West Point. And just a couple weeks ago, he said he was still just 290 pounds, with a target weight of 315. So he's not even where he needs to be from a physical standpoint, let alone the rust from not playing in a year.

Even Toth admitted it was difficult to keep with football over the last year.

"It was hard," Toth said. "Again, when you're thinking about training for the army, a bunch of that is hard to train as an offensive lineman. I did get within the height and weight regulations within the Army. You don't want an offensive lineman that's down to 260. Whenever I could, I was getting in the strength room on post there. I've just got to get all the movements and techniques back."

Toth, 22, did play this preseason, but he wouldn't have had a role with the Eagles this year. As it is, the Birds kept 10 offensive lineman.

While in Philadelphia, Toth worked with the ROTC at Temple University. According to ESPN, he'll continue his military work at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

