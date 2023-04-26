The Eagles' shockingly bad history drafting 1st-round running backs

The Eagles' shockingly bad history drafting 1st-round RBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nine of them never played a game for the Eagles. Six more didn’t rush for more than 85 total yards total in their Eagles career. Of the 13 who actually made it onto the field for the Eagles, only one averaged 4.0 yards per carry and seven averaged 3.0 or worse.

It’s the shockingly terrible history of Eagles 1st-round running backs.

The Eagles have drafted 22 running backs in the first round – 20 of them before 1970 – and only one ever became a decent NFL ball carrier. That’s Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren.

Of the 21 others, only seven spent more than two years with the Eagles and none of them rushed for 600 yards in a season. Only two even rushed for 400 yards in a season.

The most rushing yards in a season by an Eagles 1st-round pick other than Van Buren? Donovan McNabb's 629 in 2000.

You won’t believe this franchise’s track record drafting running backs.

If it wasn't so pathetic it would be hilarious.

Let’s take a look:

1936 – Jay Berwanger, 1st pick, Chicago: Never played in the NFL. Tried to make the Olympics as a decathlete and then took a job with a Chicago rubber company when neither the Eagles or Bears would pay him what he wanted.

1937 – Sam Francis, 1st pick, Nebraska: Francis had been a consensus All-America for Nebraska in 1936 as well as an Olympic shot putter, but the Eagles traded him to the Bears before he ever wore an Eagles uniform. He bounced around the league for four years but didn't do much.

1938 – Jim McDonald, 2nd pick, Ohio State: McDonald never played for the Eagles either. He rushed for a total of 80 yards in two NFL seasons, both with the Lions.

1940 – George McAfee, 2nd pick, Duke: McAfee became a Hall of Famer – but not for the Eagles. They traded him to the Bears right after the draft. Oops.

1942 – Pete Kmetovic, 3rd pick, Stanford: Played five games with the Eagles and rushed for 30 yards.

1943 – Joe Muha, 2nd pick, VMI: He actually lasted five years with the Eagles but was mainly a punter. He had 67 total rushing attempts for 257 yards as an Eagle.

1944 – Steve Van Buren, 5th pick, LSU: Van Buren led the NFL in rushing four times and made all-pro five times in his brief eight-year career. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1965.

1946 – Leo Riggs, 7th pick, USC: Never played in the NFL.

1948 – Clyde Scott, 8th pick, Arkansas: Scott played in 28 games as an Eagle, rushing 100 times for 400 yards.

1951 - Chet Mutryn, 8th pick, Xavier: Had a few nice seasons but they were for the Buffalo Bisons of the All-America Football Conference. Never played for the Eagles.

1951 – Ebert Van Buren, 7th pick, LSU: The other Van Buren had 23 career carries for 61 yards.

1952 – Johnny Bright, 5th pick, Drake: Never played in the NFL.

1954 – Neil Worden, 9th pick, Notre Dame: Got 100 career careers for 261 yards in two seasons with the Eagles.

1955 – Dick Bielski, 9th pick, Maryland: Averaged 2.9 yards on 80 carries before converting to flanker.

1957 – Clarence Peaks, 7th pick, Michigan State: Peaks actually stuck with the Eagles for seven years and had 786 carries but never rushed for more than 471 yards in a season, and his 3.7 rushing average remains 3rd-lowest in Eagles history.

1958 – Walt Kowalczyk, 6th pick, Michigan State: Managed 43 carries for 80 yards in two years with the Eagles.

1960 – Ron Burton, 9th pick, Northwestern: Never played for the Eagles. Decided to play for the Boston Patriots in the new AFL instead.

1961 – Art Baker, 14th pick, Syracuse: A former NCAA wrestling champ, Baker also opted for the AFL instead of the Eagles and played two seasons with the Bills.

1967 – Harry Jones, 19th pick, Arkansas: Had 44 carries for 85 yards as an Eagle.

1969 – Leroy Keyes, 3rd pick, Purdue: After averaging 3.0 yards per carry his first two years, Keyes was moved to safety, where he played two more years with the Eagles.

1983 – Michael Haddix, 8th pick, Mississippi State: Eagles drafted Haddix when they could have selected Dan Marino, Darrell Green, Jim Kelly or Bruce Matthews. Haddix averaged 3.0 yards on 543 carries – the lowest rushing average by a running back with at least 500 carries since 1940.

1986 – Keith Byars, 10th pick, Ohio State: Byars was a terrific receiver and eventually made a Pro Bowl with the Dolphins as a tight end, but as a runner, he averaged 3.6 yards per carry and averaged under 400 yards per season with the Eagles. His 3.6 average is tied for 13th-worst in NFL history by a running back (minimum 750 carries) and 7th-worst since 1970.