Eagles shine under primetime lights, but odds stacked against them for Seahawks matchup

Eagles shine in primetime, but odds are stacked against them for Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If there is any bright spot for the Eagles (3-6-1 straight up; 3-7 against the spread - ATS) in 2020, it’s the fact they have shined under the primetime lights.

The Eagles are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS this season in night games this season. However, those three opponents were the 49ers, Giants and Cowboys. None of those teams have a record over .500.

Safe to say the Seahawks (7-3 SU; 6-4 ATS) are a step up in a class this week for the Birds. A lot of that has to do with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson who is 5-0 (including playoffs) all-time SU and ATS versus the Eagles.

Heading into Monday night’s game the Eagles are 5.5-point home underdogs according to NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet.

The Eagles last win versus Seattle came in 2008.

Trivia Question: Who scored the game winning touchdown in that Eagles victory? See below.

Unfortunately the Eagles woes against the Seahawks dates back even further than Wilson. Including the postseason, the Eagles are 1-8 SU and ATS versus Seattle in their last 9 matchups.

Seattle has been average at best on the road this season with a 2-3 mark SU and ATS. The same can be said for the Eagles at home with a 2-2-1 record SU and 2-3 ATS. Then again the Eagles have been below average all season long.

Something’s gotta give... Eagles can only hope it breaks their way.

Trivia question answer: Todd Herremans - 1-yd touchdown pass from Donovan McNabb. Eagles went up 14-7 in the second quarter and never looked back. David Akers kicked 4 more field goals en route to a 26-7 win. In case you were wondering who scored the first touchdown: Reggie Brown 22-yd touchdown catch.

