Eagles’ Shane Steichen landing spots dwindling as coaching hires continue

Steichen landing spots dwindling as coaching hires continue originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are going to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 and there’s a chance they keep both of their young talented coordinators going into the 2023 season.

After the NFC Championship Game, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon told FOX29 that he was staying in Philly.

And now options for offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are dwindling.

News broke on Tuesday that two more head coaching vacancies have been filled: The Texans are hiring DeMeco Ryans and the Broncos are hiring Sean Payton.

The Texans interviewed both Gannon and Steichen. The Texans seemed like a real possibility for Gannon, so when he said definitively that he was returning, it was a signal that the Texans were zeroing in on their hire, which happens to be a former Eagle in Ryans. (And the guy the Eagles knocked out of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.)

Here’s an updated look at the five openings this winter:

Panthers: Frank Reich

Texans: DeMeco Ryans

Broncos: Sean Payton

Colts: ?

Cardinals: ?

Of those two remaining openings, Steichen has interviewed with just the Colts. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Colts are hoping to interview Steichen as second time this week as the Eagles are in a bye week before playing in Super Bowl LVII.

But that search in Indianapolis has been an exhaustive one. Steichen is just one of several candidates, including Jeff Saturday, Brian Callahan, Raheem Morris and more, to have second interviews scheduled.

As of now, there has been no reported interest in Steichen from the Arizona Cardinals. That could change, but it seems like for now, the only option left on the table for Steichen is in Indy.

It’s tough to predict what Colts owner Jim Irsay is going to do, but there’s an increasing chance the Eagles will keep both coordinators going into next season.

Story continues

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube