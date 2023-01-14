Eagles’ Shane Steichen interviews for Texans head coaching vacancy

We have completed an interview with Shane Steichen for our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/er2xEzsAeo — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 14, 2023

The Eagles spent this week on a bye and preparing for the NFC Divisional round, but two assistant coaches were busy preparing for job interviews.

The Texans announced that Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has completed his interview for the organization’s head coaching vacancy

Houston (3-13-1) will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Steichen has overseen the Eagles’ offensive explosion since taking over play-calling duties during the 2021 season and has a good reputation for a run-centric approach to the offense while helping develop Chargers star signal caller, Justin Herbert.

Steichen has been at the helm of Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy, Miles Sanders logging his first 1,000-yard rushing season, along with two 1,000-yard receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will interview for the job on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire