Eagles’ Shane Steichen falls short in Assistant Coach of the Year voting

Steichen falls short in Assistant Coach of the Year voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen finished third in voting for the Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Steichen, 37, was one of three finalists for the award, which was won by former 49ers defensive coordinator (and former Eagles linebacker) DeMeco Ryans, it was announced during the annual NFL Honors event.

Steichen finished behind Ryans and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The Eagles this season beat the teams Ryans and Johnson coached. In the opener, the Eagles went to Detroit and took down the Lions in a nail-biter. And a couple weeks ago, they ended the 49ers season in the NFC Championship Game. Ryans has since moved on to become the Texans’ head coach.

This is Steichen’s second season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and his first full season as their offensive play-caller. Last season, head coach Nick Sirianni turned over that game day responsibility to Steichen and the Eagles’ offense began to take off.

Throughout the 2022 season, Steichen has shown a real knack for his play-calling ability and has been on the same page with Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts all year.

The Eagles this season finished with the No. 3 offense in the NFL behind just the Chiefs and the Bills. They averaged over 28 points per game in the regular season and have scored 38 and 31 points in the playoffs. This award, however, is just a regular season honor.

But because of the Eagles’ offensive success, Steichen has been an in-demand head coaching candidate the last few weeks. He interviewed for the head coaching gigs in Houston, Carolina and Indianapolis. After the Texans hired Ryans and the Panthers hired Frank Reich, the only two jobs that remain vacant in the NFL are the Colts and Cardinals.

Story continues

Steichen had his second interview with the Colts on Saturday. He’s one of several candidates to get a second interview and Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Feb. 7 that the decision was coming “in days, not hours.” The Colts are taking their time.

It would be a big loss if the Colts were to hire away Steichen. He’s been a huge part of their offensive growth over the last couple seasons but the Eagles have some other coaching talent waiting in the wings. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo would be the most likely internal replacements if Steichen leaves.

But for now, the Eagles have one game left this season to worry about and that’s where Steichen’s focus remains.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube