Eagles’ Shane Steichen to have 2nd head coaching interview with Colts on Saturday

Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is scheduled to have his second head coaching interview with the Colts on Saturday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2023

The Eagles are using the Super Bowl bye week to install and complete their game plan, allowing for Shane Steichen to conduct his second interview with Indianapolis.

According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator will have his second interview for the Colts’ head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

Steichen was named one of seven finalists after upgrading the Birds’ offensive approach late last season.

Steichen has overseen the Eagles’ offensive explosion since taking over play-calling duties during the 2021 season and has a good reputation for a run-centric approach to the offense while helping develop Chargers star signal caller, Justin Herbert.

Steichen has been at the helm of Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy, Miles Sanders logging his first 1,000-yard rushing season, along with two 1,000-yard receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

