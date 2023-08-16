How each of the Eagles seven draft pick looked in preseason opener against Ravens

The Eagles selected seven players in April’s NFL draft, and outside of Jalen Carter, they all logged significant snaps in the preseason opener against the Ravens.

Jalen Carter only logged two defensive snaps, but that was really all Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni needed to see.

With joint practices against the Browns now complete, and the second preseason contest looming, we’re looking at how each of the Birds draft picks fared in the preseason opener.

Round 1, Pick 9: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

The guy knowns as ‘BreadMan’ logged one snap and dropped the MIC on the rest of NFL, previewing what’s to come.

Jalen Carter’s first snap as an Eagle. Pretttty good. pic.twitter.com/KxEdkZS5eR — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 12, 2023

Round 1 • Pick 30 (30) • EDGE Nolan Smith

Smith logged 24 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps, displaying the bend and power off the edge that made him a first round pick.

Nolan Smith's traits are through the roof – excited to see it all come together for him as a pass rusher. In the mean time, flashes like this are great to see! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/80oTO4GcDI — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) August 15, 2023

Round 3 • Pick 2 (65) • OT Tyler Steen

Steen logged 48 offensive snaps, showing the ability to play multiple positions.

#Eagles rookie Tyler Steen got the start at LT and then slid to RG in his preseason debut on Saturday. My big takeaway? This guy is a BULLY in the run game 💪 Have seen a lot of this in camp all summer but it's great to see it carry over under the lights #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/6Mu7jEH9PG — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) August 16, 2023

Round 3 • Pick 3 (66) • DB Sydney Brown

Brown brings his own electricity and physicality to the safety position, leading the Eagles with nine tackles all registered in the second half.

Brown logged a team high 41 snaps.

Round 4 • Pick 3 (105) • CB Kelee Ringo

Ringo had one tackle and one passed defended while playing 24 defensive snaps, and 11 on special teams.

Round 6 • Pick 11 (188) • QB Tanner McKee

The former Stanfor quarterback played 36 snaps, going 10 of 20 passing, for 148-yards.

McKee made some tight backshoulder throws, and displayed an ability to make plays in an NFL offense.

Round 7 • Pick 32 (249) • DT Moro Ojomo

Ojomo had three tackles and one tackle for loss on 40 total defensive snaps. The former Texas Longhorn has shown burst, and versatility while moving up the depth chart.

